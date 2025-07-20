TEDPIX gains 22,800 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 22,800 points to 2.824 million on Sunday, which is the second day of the Iranian calendar week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

The head of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the capital market’s share in the national financing system is going to increase to 50 percent over the next five years, positioning it as a key engine of economic activity, employment, and industrial growth.

Hojatollah Seyedi said the organization’s 14th development plan includes targeted measures to stimulate production, starting with fiscal incentives embedded in the national budget.

He outlined two additional pillars of the government’s production strategy: implementation of the Law on Supporting Production and a five-part economic development plan currently being drafted by the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO).

Seyedi said new investment funds have been created within the capital market to support production, including Murabaha bonds aimed at financing small- and medium-sized enterprises.

He said the Securities and Exchange Organization is targeting a “50-50” financing model, balancing bank loans and capital market resources, over a four- to five-year horizon. “Initial public offerings in project-based companies have already begun, and infrastructure for Murabaha bond issuance is in place,” he said, noting a surge in applications from producers seeking bond issuance licenses.

MA