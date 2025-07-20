Eight awards for Iranian photographers from 2nd Fine Shot Photo Salon

TEHRAN – The 2nd Fine Shot Photo Salon has announced the winners of various sections, with six photographers from Iran winning eight awards.

A photography competition, organized by the International Society of Fine Art (ISFA) in Canada, this year’s edition of the event was held remotely, with judging conducted remotely by a qualified jury under PSA guidelines, ILNA reported.

According to the contest website, the results were announced on July 15, and the online gallery will be live on July 29.

The event featured six sections: Open Monochrome, Open Color, Portrait Monochrome, People Color, Sport Color, and Landscape Color.

Hamzeh Momeni won three awards in three sections. In the Open Color section, he won the ISFA Silver Medal for his photo “Dead End”. In the People Color section, he grabbed the ISFA Ribbon for “Honey Man,” and in the Landscape Color section, he received the FIAP Ribbon for his photo titled “Calm”.

In the Open Color section, Amir Ali Navadeh Shahla won the ISFA Bronze Medal for “Birds Migration” and Mohammadreza Pourian received an Honorable Mention for “Whirlpool of Terror and Tension”.

Moreover, the photo “Net” by Mahyar Soleimani was awarded the ISFA Ribbon in the Open Monochrome section.

Ebrahim Bahrami and Amirhossein Honarvar were also presented with an Honorable Mention each in the Portrait Monochrome and People Color sections, respectively.

The Fine Shot Photo Salon offers photographers a prestigious platform to earn medals, certificates of acceptance, and free three-month exposure in an online gallery.

Photo: Winning photos by Hamzeh Momeni

SS/

