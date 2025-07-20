Nation honors martyrs of culture, art, media in “Forever Iran” 

TEHRAN – Vahdat Hall in Tehran will be hosting a ceremony on Tuesday to honor the memory of martyrs from the realms of culture, art, and media who were killed tragically during the 12-day resistance against the Zionist regime,

Entitled "Forever Iran", the event will pay tribute to the martyrs, honor their families and commemorate their sacrifices in a dedicated 12-day period of resistance against the Zionist enemy, ISNA reported on Sunday.

The national ceremony, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, will be attended by a distinguished assembly of officials, artists, writers, Qur'anic organizations, members of cultural and artistic associations of mosques, intellectuals, and media professionals, the report added.

The event aims to celebrate and honor the memory of those who laid down their lives in the fields of culture and art.

"Forever Iran" will feature artistic, literary, and ceremonial performances by prominent figures in the country's cultural and artistic circles, honoring the recent martyrs and their enduring legacy.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

