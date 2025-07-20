Restoration of historical monuments starts in Bardsir

TEHRAN—Morteza Nikrou, caretaker of Kerman Cultural Heritage Department reiterated the importance of preserving the historical monuments and grave news of start of restoration project for historical buildings of Bardsir.

According to IRIB, he said that restoration of historical monuments including Bahador-ol-Molk Mansion and Lalezar Bathhouse in Bardsir started with allocation of 20 billion rials ($22,222) worth of provincial credits.

He explained that strengthening the buildings, organizing and plastering the walls of these buildings with thatch are among the restoration operations planned for this stage of the restoration and protection of these buildings.

Restoration of historical monuments is not only a guarantee for continuing the cultural identity and collective memory, but also a ground for sustainable development of the tourism and transferring the heritage to the future generations of Kerman province.

These monuments are considered narrators of the history, he said, adding that preserving these buildings is a respect to the heritage of the past and will provide a richer future for the next generations.

Bardsir is a city in the central district of Bardsir county, Kerman province, Iran, serving as capital of both the county and the district. Bardsir was once the capital of the Banu Ilyas dynasty.

Kerman province, located in southeastern Iran, is known for its rich history and diverse landscapes. With its unique blend of culture, history, and natural beauty, Kerman province is a captivating destination for travelers.



KD