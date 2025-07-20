Restoration work begins on Palace of Ardashir Papakan

TEHRAN – Restoration work has started on parts of the historic Palace of Ardashir Papakan near Firuzabad in Fars province, a cultural heritage official said on Sunday.

Mohsen Ziaei, the tourism chief of Fars province, said the project focuses on preserving this significant Sassanian-era monument, which is listed as part of the UNESCO World Heritage Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region.

“The restoration includes grouting, injection of gypsum mortar, repairing parts, applying protective plaster, stitching deep cracks, debris removal, and conservation cleaning,” Ziaei said.

The palace, located approximately five kilometers from Firuzabad and 90 kilometers south of Shiraz, dates back to 224 CE. It was built by King Ardashir I, founder of the Sassanian Empire, on the slopes of a mountain near Dezh Dokhtar.

The structure measures 104 meters by 55 meters and features three domes and an 18-meter-high iwan, although parts of the iwan have partially collapsed. It was constructed from local stones and mortar, with plasterwork inside.

The palace stands near a natural spring-fed pond, possibly linked to the Persian goddess Anahita.

The Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region includes multiple sites across Firuzabad, Bishapur, and Sarvestan districts, representing the empire that ruled from 224 to 658 CE.

The restoration project has received allocated funding and resources to ensure the preservation of the monument, Ziaei added.

