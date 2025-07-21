Energy minister announces 78,000MW investment demand in renewable energy sector

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi highlighted a strong private sector appetite for investment in renewable energy projects, revealing a demand exceeding 78,000 megawatts across the country.

Speaking at a ceremony in Mazandaran province, where new water infrastructure projects in Sari were inaugurated and work commenced on similar initiatives in Miandorud, Aliabadi emphasized the government’s shift toward leveraging private capital alongside public resources to accelerate development in water and renewable energy sectors.

He explained that while historically energy infrastructure development relied heavily on government funding, the current administration prioritizes private investment and public participation to enhance project delivery and sustainability. Investors have shown particular interest in complementary projects such as energy storage systems, addressing the challenges posed by the intermittent nature of renewable energy.

Aliabadi also acknowledged ongoing water scarcity concerns, despite recent rainfall improvements that have brought Mazandaran into a more favorable “white” status. He called for sustained efforts to strengthen infrastructure and confirmed that priority projects would receive dedicated funding to ensure timely completion.

During his visit to Mazandaran, the minister oversaw the commissioning of a 183-megawatt gas unit at the Neka power plant, the launch of five distributed generation plants adding 14 megawatts, and the completion of water supply expansions in Sari, including a 20,000-cubic-meter reservoir and a 3.2-kilometer transmission line. These projects represent part of a broader investment package aimed at boosting regional water and energy capacity.

EF/