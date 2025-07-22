Celebration honors storytelling mothers, commemorates war narrators 

TEHRAN – On Monday, a special ceremony was held in Tehran to honor storytelling mothers and reflect on the memories of mothers who narrated the twelve-day war.

The event took place at Rainbow Kindergarten, which was severely damaged during the brutal aggression of Israel on the Iranian soil, ISNA reported.

The ceremony was attended by Raheleh Amini, a defender of information dissemination during the country's defense, Zahra Mohsenifard, a researcher in children’s literature and a specialist in youth books, and Somayeh Ostadaqa, a storyteller and active cultural educator, who is also a teacher of one of the martyred students, the report added.

“Storytelling Mothers” was an initiative that was launched on June 16 by the Art and Cultural Organization of Tehran Municipality to help children connect with important human values, Toktam Najafimanesh, one of the organizers said.

The project aimed to foster a deeper understanding of resilience, patriotism, and community spirit through the art of storytelling, she added.

The organization invited all enthusiasts of children’s literature—regardless of gender or whether they had children—to participate by reading and recording stories centered around Iran, its heroes, and its national progress. The goal was to present narratives that highlight the strength of the country and its people, particularly during challenging times, in order to nurture a positive outlook among young audiences.

She explained that despite challenges faced in virtual activity during this period, the project continued successfully and was warmly received by the audience.

“The campaign received nearly a thousand stories, with mothers sharing narratives centered on victory and hope for children. Over 450 stories were uploaded to the contest channel. The jury selected 14 stories based on criteria such as narration, content, and some through random drawing. Additionally, considering the participation of teenage girls’ stories, uploaded under the title ‘Future Mothers,’ three more stories from this group were also chosen.”

Najafimanesh further emphasized that the Rainbow Kindergarten, located on Sabounchi Street, is one of the sites that suffered significant damage during the unjust Israeli regime’s attack on Iran. The storytelling mothers, who narrated the memories of this period for future generations, gathered at this location to explore new ideas for storytelling and to depict Iran’s resilience and martyrdom.

She also announced that the second phase of this campaign will continue with a focus on narrating stories of victory for children.

The "Storytelling Mothers" campaign not only inspired parents and caregivers to become more actively involved in their children’s literary and emotional development but also turned storytelling into a cherished family activity. The organizers envisioned that, through this collaborative effort, a rich treasure trove of stories would be passed down through generations—instilling values of courage, resilience, and love for the homeland.

The project demonstrated the power of storytelling as a tool for education, emotional healing, and community building during trying times. Its success underscored the importance of cultural narratives in nurturing hope and pride among young Iranians, ensuring that the stories of resilience and patriotism continue to inspire future generations.

