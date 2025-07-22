27 martyred children depicted on Enqelab Square mural 

TEHRAN – The image of 27 children martyred in the 12-day Iran-Israel war has been featured on the mural at Enqelab Square in Tehran.

To commemorate the 40th day since the martyrdom of the children of the 12-day imposed war, a design by graphic artist Mohammadreza Doost Mohammadi, bearing the slogan “We will build your dream Iran”, was displayed on the mural at Enqelab Square on Monday, Art Bureau reported.

In the sky of this mural, we see 27 child martyrs under the age of 12, and at the bottom of the design, there is a drawing that appears to have been created by these children.

These images, alongside depictions of the pure and beautiful world of childhood, tell of a crime that demonstrates the savagery and brutality of the Zionist regime through the massacre of defenseless children.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked, large-scale armed attack against Iran. This was an egregious act of aggression by every definition.

Up until June 24, through coordinated air, missile, and drone strikes, it targeted residential neighborhoods, civilian infrastructure, public authorities, and nuclear facilities subject to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, which resulted in the martyrdom of senior military commanders, prominent scientists, and innocent civilians, including women and children.

In response to the Israeli aggression on Iranian territory, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale retaliatory operation, codenamed “True Promise 3,” targeting multiple Israeli military and air bases through coordinated missile and drone strikes deep inside occupied territories.

The war between Iran and Israel came to a halt on June 24, after a dizzying 12 days, in which the world watched President Donald Trump demand the evacuation of Tehran's 10 million residents, threaten to assassinate Iran's Leader, advocate for “regime change,” and launch strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

On the other hand, for 12 days, Iranian missiles and drones rained down on the occupied territories without pause, leaving at least one-third of Tel Aviv in ruins. Similar scenes were witnessed in other major cities like Haifa and Be'er Sheva, and critical military and intelligence sites were destroyed by Iranian weapons.

