Fire has not caused any damage to UNESCO-inscribed Abr Forest

TEHRAN— Flames of fire in the pastures surrounding Abr Forest (“Cloud Forest”) in Shahroud, which has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, was completely contained after the relentless efforts of the rescue forces, the deputy governor general of Semnan province has said.

Farajollah Iliat also said that investigations show that the area and privacy of the Hyrcanian Forest World Heritage Site were spared any damage in this incident, ISNA reported.

He added that with restless efforts of rescue forces, volunteer forces and administrative bodies, the fire was contained and with the full deployment of forces in the area, the fire was prevented from spreading to the Abr Forest.

Pointing to the presence of forces in the region, he said currently, the situation of the region is in stable and in the final monitoring and care phase.

Also, Mohammad-Sadeq Razavian, head of Shahroud Cultural Heritage Department, said despite the extent of the fire in the pastures and surroundings of Abr Forest, fortunately, no damage was caused to the area or the precinct of Hyrcanian Forest World Heritage Site, and this valuable natural heritage is in perfect health.

Appreciating the round-the-clock efforts of forces for extinguishing the fire, he said the unique coordination between administrative bodies as well as public participation led to extinguish the fire in the least possible time.

He added that the initial estimate indicated that close to 35 hectares of the pastures have been set ablaze.

Abr (Cloud) Forest of Shahroud is a part of the eldest and most beautiful Hyrcanian forests with rare animal and plant species and it is one of the most beautiful places in Shahroud. In this forest, clouds are so close to the trees that makes it seem like the forest is riding the clouds and you can wander in the clouds. Many tourists believe that this is one of the most scenic places of Iran’s nature.

KD

