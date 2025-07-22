AFP warns Gaza journalists risk starving to death amid ongoing Israeli siege 

The AFP journalists' union has warned that its colleagues working in Gaza are facing death from starvation, as a result of Israel's blockade on the besieged Palestinian territory.

"We have lost journalists in conflicts, we have had wounded and imprisoned in our ranks, but none of us remembers seeing a colleague die of hunger," the union, SDJ (Society of Journalists), said in a statement on Monday, Middle East Eye reported.

Following the union's statement, AFP management said it "shares the anguish expressed by the SDJ regarding the appalling situation of its staff" and urged Israel to allow their evacuation.