Farsan to host national festival of Iranian clans

TEHRAN—Farsan county in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, has been selected to host a national festival of Iranian clans, the provincial tourism chief has said.

According to IRIB, speaking at the gathering for coordination of the festival, Alireza Jeylan also said that the festival will be held with the participation of clans from various provinces during the second half of the Iranian month of Shahrivar.

He explained that the national festival of Iranian clans, which is hosted by Farsan county and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, has been registered on the National Festival Callender.

Jeylan emphasized that this year's event should be held with better planning.

Farsan country is situated in the mountainous region of the north and northwest segment of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province. It is located 35 km from Shahr-e-Kord, and 578 km from Tehran.

The city of Farsan is one of the important summer residing places for Bakhtiyari Tribe, which has excellent weather conditions due to resting in the midst of the inner ranges of the Zagros Mountains

People are mostly Bakhtiari and they believe that the city comes from the Behdarvand clan. However, through urbanization, it became a destination for many immigrants from close and far villages and towns. They speak in Bakhtiari which contains a lot of Pahlavi and Avestan words. A unique sight to see in Farsan region is the seasonal migration of Bakhtiaries accompanying and watching which leads to a different experience to the new comers' eyes.

In a seasonal migration, all the properties of families are also carried along with horses and on the way, there are green grasslands for sheep and goats, shepherds playing Ney, shooting ceremonies, traditional group dancing, Tarkeh Bazi (a traditional game), and local folklore.

