Tunisian president shows US envoy photographs of starving children in Gaza

Tunisian President Kais Saied has presented Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump’s top Africa adviser, with images of starving children in the Gaza Strip.

Official video from the meeting at the presidential palace in Carthage showed the Tunisian president telling Boulos that “it is time for all of humanity to wake up and put an end to these crimes against the Palestinian people,” Al Jazeera reported.

“I believe you know these images well,” Saied was seen telling the envoy as he showed a photograph of what he described as “a child crying, eating sand in occupied Palestine”.

“In the 21st century, he eats sand because he found nothing else. Sand in his hands, another dying and taking his last breath from hunger.”

Saied showed Boulos several more images, saying Palestinians in Gaza were subjected to crimes against humanity.

“It is absolutely unacceptable,” Saied was heard saying as Boulos stood silently, occasionally nodding. “It is a crime against all of humanity.”

