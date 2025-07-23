Aid groups blame Israel’s siege of Gaza for ‘mass starvation’

More than 100 aid agencies and rights groups, including Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders, warned on Wednesday that “mass starvation” was spreading across Gaza, adding to growing calls for Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, the New York Times reported.

The joint statement is the latest attempt to draw attention to a growing hunger crisis in Gaza. It was released after 28 governments, including longtime Israeli allies like Britain, France and Canada, on Monday condemned the “drip feeding of aid” and said that civilian suffering had “reached new depths.”

Doctors Without Borders in Gaza has reported a “sharp and unprecedented rise in acute malnutrition.” Adults frequently collapse from hunger, the aid agencies said, adding that stockpiles of food and other aid supplies warehoused outside the territory were being prevented from reaching people in need.

Israel blocked deliveries of aid between March and May after it ended a ceasefire with Hamas.