Japan reduces travel warning to Iran

TEHRAN – Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reduced its travel warning to Iran to Level 3 from a previously-declared Level 4.

Moreover, Tokyo’s Embassy in Tehran has announced that it will resume issuing visas for Iranian applicants as of July 27, ISNA reported.

The embassy had earlier declared that due to some restrictions and internal conditions, it was not possible to issue visas for Iranian citizens until further notice. Visa issuance for Iranian citizens had been halted by some foreign embassies following Israeli attacks on Iran.

After a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and a halt in attacks, Japan’s Foreign Ministry reduced travel warnings to major Iranian cities, including Tehran and other central regions.

According to tourism activists, this change is a sign of improvement in security conditions in many parts of Iran.

Although Japan’s Foreign Ministry has declared that traveling to Iran’s border regions with Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan is not recommended, the lowering of the alert level in much of Iran, including the capital, has raised hopes for a gradual return to stability.

In response to the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Japan had raised its travel warning for Iran to the highest level, Level 4, urging all Japanese nationals to evacuate the country immediately. The decision came as the conflict between Israel and Iran had intensified, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian soil, significantly increasing the risk to foreign nationals in the region. The Japanese government’s heightened alert reflected the growing instability, and it was prioritizing the safety and security of its citizens by facilitating evacuation efforts.

