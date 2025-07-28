Circular city of Darabgard seeks UNESCO registration

TEHRAN - Caretaker of Fars Cultural Heritage Department Sadeq Zare’ gave news of the start of possible registration of the ancient city of Darabgard as the first city with a circular structure on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

He told IRNA that the antiquity of Darabgard dates back to the Sassanid era, adding that it enjoys a rich history and culture.

The monument should have been built simultaneously with Sassanid-era sites Bishapour, Firouzabad, and Sarvestan on the global heritage list, but it didn’t happen due to a shortage of the required studies, he added.

He pointed out that completion of registration documents in UNESCO is in need of archaeological studies, preparing protective plans and management programs.

Zare’ said currently 30 billion rials ($33,333) has been secured by Oil Ministry for completing the dossier of Darabgard site.

He said pursuing to attract more fund was on the priority, adding that in case of supplying the budget, the completion of possible registration of the site is possible within a year in provincial level. But proposing the site as a global candidate is subject to the ministry's prioritization based on the country's annual quota, he added.

Zare’ also suggested that Darabgard can be added to Fars’ Sassanid landscape file.

Darabgard is located six kilometers south of Darab city in Fars province. This city is located in a wide and flat plain and is bounded by mountains on three sides and plains on one side.

Darabgard, with its unique architecture, is known as the first circular city in Iran and the world. This city had long and thick walls with a diameter of three meters, magnificent gates, and regular streets. In the center of the city there is a salt mountain with a height of 400 meters, which is said to have been the place of the palace of the ruler of the city.

Darabgard was inspiring for the other Sassanid cities. It became a model for the next cities such as Firouzabad and Bishapour.

KD

