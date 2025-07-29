TPO urges trade envoys to expand market share for domestic goods abroad

TEHRAN – The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has called on the country’s trade attachés to focus on increasing the market share of Iranian goods in target export destinations, emphasizing the importance of proactive market analysis and presence at key international events.

Speaking at a strategy session with Iran’s commercial counselors stationed abroad, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi said the country possesses significant potential in foreign trade and must capitalize on it by closely monitoring markets and adapting its export strategy accordingly.

“The impact of our trade policies and programs is measured by tangible outcomes,” Dehnavi said. “Market development is only meaningful if it leads to new trade channels and sustainable growth in exports.”

The meeting, held at the TPO headquarters, was attended by senior officials including Morteza Salehi, the organization’s executive deputy, and other department heads. Participants reviewed the main duties of commercial attachés and discussed strategic plans to strengthen Iran’s position in export markets.

Dehnavi, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, stressed the importance of aligning Iran’s presence with key events and exhibitions in host countries, facilitating the participation of Iranian producers and businesses.

“Trade envoys must play a leading role in removing obstacles and finding innovative paths to enhance Iran’s commercial presence abroad,” he said, adding that diplomats should actively forge new trade opportunities and identify fresh avenues for business cooperation.

The push comes as Iran aims to diversify its export portfolio and reduce dependency on oil revenues by promoting non-oil exports, especially to neighboring and emerging markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

EF/MA