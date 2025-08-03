Over 14,000 passenger cars imported in 4 months, up 38% from last year

TEHRAN - Iran imported more than 14,000 passenger vehicles in the first four months of the current Iranian year (starting March 21), marking a sharp increase compared to the same period last year, according to the latest customs data.

Figures released by Iran’s Customs Administration show that 14,287 foreign-made cars were imported and cleared through customs during the four-month period. That represents a 38 percent increase compared to the 10,353 vehicles imported during the same period last year.

The total value of imported cars reached $313 million, up nearly 50 percent from last year's $209 million over the same timeframe.

The figures highlight a continued rebound in Iran’s auto import sector, which had been severely restricted in past years due to sanctions and foreign currency constraints. The government resumed car imports in 2022 after a multi-year ban, aiming to boost market supply and reduce prices amid chronic domestic production shortfalls.

