‘Palestinian Referendum’ unveiled at Baghdad book fair

TEHRAN – The book “Palestinian Referendum” outlining the views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Iran’s proposed solution to the Palestinian issue, was unveiled at the Baghdad International Book Fair during a conference titled “Palestine in the Conscience of Humanity.”

Opening the ceremony, Dr. Abdulwahab al-Radhi, Chairman of the Book Fair, hailed the event as a source of pride, describing the work as connected to the “scholarly, intellectual, and humanitarian personality” of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Mohammed al-Hafi, head of Arab and Islamic Relations at the Hamas office in Iraq, paid tribute to martyrs from Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran, before recalling the Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini’s 1978 declaration of support for the oppressed, particularly the Palestinians. He said the new book reflects the continuation of that legacy, stressing that Palestine remains central to the thought and action of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Al-Hafi also addressed participants of the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, urging them to choose between confronting the Zionist regime or submitting to its “sinister projects.”

Seyed Jassem al-Jazaeri of al-Mustafa International University underlined that Iran has endured immense pressure for its stance on Palestine but has never abandoned its support. He said Ayatollah Khamenei views the issue as both an Islamic cause and a matter tied to regional stability, warning that the creation of Israel was meant to obstruct Muslim unity.

Dr. Malek Mansi al-Husseini of al-Mustansiriya University highlighted that the idea of a Palestinian referendum was officially submitted to the UN by Iran in 2019. He described it as a democratic and legal proposal for self-determination, involving all Palestinians—Muslims, Christians, Jews, Arabs, and others—under UN supervision.

Representing Ayatollah Khamenei’s office, Dr. Mohammad Akhgari explained that the book is divided into two themes: resistance and referendum. He stressed that resistance remains the only path against occupation, while a UN-supervised referendum offers a practical political solution, citing South Africa’s transition from apartheid as an example.

The ceremony concluded with the official unveiling of the book by the speakers, joined by the father of martyr Ahmad al-Muhanna and Gaza survivor Asmahan Jomaa.