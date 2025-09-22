North Korea’s leader says open to US talks if denuclearization demands dropped

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged the US to drop its demand the North surrender its nukes as a precondition for resuming long-stalled diplomacy, AP reported.

Speaking to the country’s parliament on Sunday, Kim stressed that he has no intention of ever resuming dialogue with rival South Korea, a key U.S. ally that helped broker Kim’s previous summits with Donald Trump during the American president’s first term, according to a speech published by state media on Monday.

Kim suspended virtually all cooperation with the South following the collapse of his second summit with Trump in 2019 over disagreements about U.S.-led sanctions against the North. Trump is expected to visit South Korea next month to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, prompting media speculation that he may try to meet Kim at the inter-Korean border, as they did during their third meeting in 2019, which ultimately failed to salvage their nuclear diplomacy.