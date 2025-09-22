IRCS dispatches relief consignments to flood-hit Pakistan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society has sent a 60-ton shipment of relief items to flood victims in Pakistan.

The shipment includes essential items such as 25,600 kilograms of blankets, 27,780 kilograms of rice, 2,840 packs of tea (about 1,420 kilograms), and 460 containers of clothing items, IRNA quoted Babak Mahmoudi, an official with the IRCS, as saying.

The official also voiced readiness to dispatch relief and rescue teams to Pakistan in case needed.

Following the heavy monsoon rains that caused flash floods, landslides, house collapses, and drownings across Pakistan in July, the IRCS announced its readiness to dispatch humanitarian aid to help individuals affected by floods in Pakistan.

“With growing sorrow, we have learned about the recent occurrence of floods in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab province, which has sadly killed and injured many civilians. The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) expresses sincere condolences to you and the families of the victims,” Pirhossein Kolivand, the IRCS head, wrote in a message to Farzana Naek, the Chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

“We stand with you in this difficult time. We are ready to send medical and relief teams to assist humanitarian operations,” Kolivand added.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that at least 1,006 people have died and 3.02 million have been rescued across Pakistan amid severe rains and flash floods since June 26, The Express Tribune reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the NDMA said a total of 5,768 rescue operations were conducted nationwide, during which 273,524 relief items were distributed. Medical treatment was provided to 662,098 individuals at 741 camps set up through coordinated efforts of the NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), the Pakistan Army, and other emergency services.

Punjab recorded the highest fatalities with 304 deaths, including 110 children, 143 men, and 51 women. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) reported 504 deaths, comprising 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women. Sindh saw 80 deaths, Balochistan 30, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) 41, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) 38, and Islamabad nine. Nationwide, 1,063 people sustained injuries, with Punjab accounting for 661, K-P 218, Sindh 87, PoGB 52, PoJK 37, Balochistan five, and Islamabad three.

Rescue efforts were concentrated in Punjab, where 2.81 million people were evacuated through 4,749 operations. Sindh followed with 184,011 people rescued in 753 operations, and K-P with 14,317 people rescued in 211 operations, The Express Tribune reported.

