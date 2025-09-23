Israeli bombardment intensifies in Gaza City as Hamas announces anti-tank missile attack

At least 38 Palestinians were killed and 190 were injured in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry announced Tuesday, including three seeking aid, with victims still “under the rubble and on the streets.”

Israeli air raids and a cautious ground advance intensified around Tal al-Hawa and the Shati refugee camp, striking homes and UNRWA facilities as rescue teams struggled to reach trapped civilians, according to Al Jazeera.

Amid the escalation, the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said Tuesday it had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with two Yassin 105 anti-armor missiles near a mosque in Tal al-Hawa. The group described the strike, carried out yesterday afternoon, as part of its ongoing resistance to Israel’s offensive, though it did not elaborate on the outcome.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed over 65,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 167,000 since October 2023, with thousands still under rubble. Hospitals warn fuel shortages could soon halt life-saving care, deepening displacement and hunger.