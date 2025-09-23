In an interview with the National released Monday, U.S. special envoy Tom Barrack defended Washington’s push to make the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) the agent of Hezbollah’s disarmament — even as he conceded the U.S. will not equip the army to confront Israel.

“Who are they going to fight? … you’re arming them so they can fight their own people, Hezbollah,” he said — language critics say reflects how U.S. aid is designed to interfere in Lebanon’s internal political and security dynamics.

Barrack’s remarks came after the Pentagon approved a $14.2 million drawdown to “degrade Hezbollah,” a move many denounced in Beirut as one-sided.

Israel has killed hundreds of civilians in border strikes since last year’s ceasefire, underscoring why many fear disarmament would not deter Tel Aviv’s aggression.

He also said that “Israel is attacking everybody… Israel is attacking Syria, Lebanon, and Tunisia,” effectively confirming Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud flotilla earlier this month — an incident Tunisian authorities have publicly denied was a drone strike.

Declaring “peace is an illusion,” Barrack acknowledged there is no durable U.S. plan for stability in West Asia.