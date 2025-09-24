Shahab Hosseini’s 4th film as director “The Last Act” will hit silver screen across Iran

TEHRAN – The feature film “The Last Act,” a joint production of Iran and the U.S., directed and produced by Shahab Hosseini will hit Iranian cinemas from October 1.

A 2022 production of the Seven Skies Entertainment company, the film has been screened in over 15 international festivals and gained several nominations and awards in the past three years, ISNA reported.

The film has won the Best Film awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, the Gladiator Film Festival, and the Web3 International Film Festival.

An adaptation of the play “Dernier Acte” by French novelist Gilbert Cesbron, the film's story is based on true political events that often happen in many territories, but it was written anonymously without geographical specifications. Cesbron’s work is characterized by a great sensitivity to human suffering and an unwavering optimism about the possibility of change and progress.

Shot in the U.S., it tells the story of a government criticizer who is prosecuted and arrested while visiting his family. The conversation between the writer and one of the authorities leads to an unexpected ending.

Gia Mora, James Wagner, Armin Amiri, Mohammad Motalegh, Shelby Seiler, Esmaeel G. Adivi, Shailene Farabi, and Danill Vederikov are in the cast.

Shahab Hosseini, 51, is an actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. He is known for his collaborations with Iranian Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi in “About Elly” (2009), “A Separation” (2011), and “The Salesman” (2016). His accolades include a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor, a Silver Bear for Best Actor, and a Crystal Simorgh for Best Actor.

He has played in over 60 films and 15 TV series for more than 20 years. He has also directed four feature films, a play, and a TV show. “The Last Act” is his second directing experience in the U.S. following “The Writer Is Dead”.

