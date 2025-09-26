Lebanon PM vs. the Resistance: Who stands to gain?

BEIRUT— The tables have turned. Instead of a few dozen young men gathering to participate in a national event, thousands of people filled the seafront and all the roads leading to the Raouche Rock monument.

The crowds of resistance loyalists lit up the rock with images of the two martyred Hezbollah chiefs, carrying pictures of the martyrs and the flags of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and chanting slogans of loyalty to the Resistance.

The people broke the malice rampant among the U.S. and Saudi embassies’ stooges who failed to distort the identity of the capital, Beirut, the cradle of Lebanese national Resistance.

For hours, Beirut embraced the leaders of the Resistance and its people; the most remarkable was the exemplary discipline demonstrated by the attendees, despite the relentless provocation and incitement against them.

Obviously, the outcome of the event was a slap in the face to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam as the popular scene disturbed him, exposing his reckless behavior demonstrated through his post on X.

Salam considered the memorial ceremony in the Raouche area “a clear violation,” saying he had asked the Ministers of Interior, Justice, and Defense to “take appropriate measures, including arresting the perpetrators and referring them to court so they can receive punishment, in accordance with applicable laws.”

Not content with that, Salam’s narcissism prompted him to cancel his appointments until those responsible for what happened are held accountable, i.e. the Army Commander and the heads of the security services.

Salam, who called for the arrest of thousands of citizens who participated in the event, does not seem concerned about the repercussions of his decisions. It is as if obstructing the internal strife project approved in the sessions of August 5 and 7 requires him to seek other means whose sole purpose is to serve Israel!

In this context, anti–Resistance channel MTV severely attacked the army, describing the failure to implement Salam’s decision as a “black image” presented to the Lebanese, Arab, and international communities.

The channel, supported by the Saudi embassy, ??asked: “Who will ever be convinced that an army that dares not prevent two pictures from being lightened on a rock is capable of restricting the use of weapons to the state?”

Analysts say this event could have passed without fanfare were it not for the presence of sick, servile individuals who flocked to congratulate Saudi National Day and ignored the daily attacks the people of the south are subjected to.



The incitement coincides with the approaching parliamentary election campaigns in May 2026, as political tensions over the electoral law and its amendments escalate.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri insists on refusing to include the urgent, repeated draft law allowing expatriate voting for all 128 MPs on the agenda of next Monday’s legislative session, as long as it is still under consideration by the subcommittee.

Meanwhile, some analysts are discussing the possibility of postponing the elections if the Israeli enemy launches a large-scale war against Lebanon again.

Others, however, assert that the elections will be held on schedule, as they represent a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the strength of popular and political forces.

The anti–Resistance team assume that the current circumstances are favorable for them to exploit the effects of the Israeli war on Hezbollah and its regional allies to gain a majority in the new parliament and, consequently, vote for the next parliament.

Thus, the Hezbollah-Amal Movement alliance finds the upcoming elections as an opportunity to reassert their presence and rally the public around their strategic options in response to their opponents’ claims that they have been defeated and are in a weak position.