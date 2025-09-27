Annual inflation rises to 37.5% in September

TEHRAN – Iran’s annual inflation rate reached 37.5 percent in the last month of summer (August 23-September 22), up 1.2 percentage points from the previous month, the Statistical Center of Iran said.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 384.6, marking a 3.8 percent rise compared with a month earlier.

Year-on-year inflation, or point-to-point inflation, was 45.3 percent, meaning households paid nearly half as much more for a comparable basket of goods and services compared with the same month last year.

Monthly inflation for households was 3.8 percent, with food, beverages and tobacco rising 5.2 percent, while non-food goods and services increased 3.0 percent.

The annual inflation rate ranged from 36.8 percent for the wealthiest decile to 38.4 percent for the lowest-income group, with the inflation gap between the richest and poorest widening to 1.6 percentage points from 1.0 percentage point the previous month.

EF/MA