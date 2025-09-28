ICCIMA urges new outward-looking economic approach

TEHRAN – Iran’s economy must enter a new phase of outward orientation, with greater recognition of the private sector’s international role, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Head Samad Hassanzadeh said on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting of the ICCIMA board, Hassanzadeh condemned efforts by several European countries and the United States to reactivate the UN snapback sanctions mechanism against Iran.

He praised Iran’s negotiating team for pursuing diplomacy “in good faith” to resolve disputes.

Hassanzadeh said while new sanctions would cause difficulties, studies suggest the impact of the snapback mechanism would be less severe than portrayed.

“Even that level of impact requires realistic planning and management within government policy,” he added.

Despite foreign media narratives, he argued that the business environment in Iran has not and will not change significantly as a result of snapback sanctions, noting that the country has endured years of economic pressure and gained valuable experience in navigating complex conditions.

EF/MA