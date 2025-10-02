Ahvaz hosts its first coffee festival

TEHRAN - The first coffee festival in Khuzestan province opened Tuesday evening in Ahvaz, drawing residents and visitors from across the country, provincial officials said.

Mohammad Jourvand, director-general of Khuzestan's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said the festival was launched on the occasion of Tourism Week and coincided with the birth anniversary of Imam Hassan al-Askari (A.S.), the 11th Shia Imam. Jourvand said the event highlights the coffee-drinking tradition of Khuzestan's Arab community, which was registered several years ago as part of Iran's intangible cultural heritage. "The process of preparing, brewing, serving and drinking coffee among the Arab people of Khuzestan differs from other provinces and carries specific customs," the official explained.

The festival, held over two days from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, aims to promote culinary tour- ism and intangible cultural heritage, Jourvand said. The first night drew strong participation from residents, while the second evening included a panel discussion on the cultural significance of Arabic coffee rituals.

Other programs feature cultural performances by Arab and Bakhtiari groups, live music, handicraft exhibitions, children's competitions, traditional tents, and video screenings showcasing Khuzestan's tourist attractions.

According to sources, coffee, known locally as "qahveh", was introduced to Iran during the Safavid era in the 1600s after pilgrims encountered it in neighboring countries. Shah Abbas I later ordered its import and commissioned writings on its benefits and drawbacks.

