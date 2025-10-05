World Habitat Day 2025 highlights responding to urban crises

TEHRAN – Marked on the first Monday of October each year, World Habitat Day 2025 is focused on addressing urban crises such as climate change, human displacement, inequalities, and sustainable solutions for cities.

The United Nations designated World Habitat Day in 1985, the day reflects on the state of our towns and cities, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter.

It is also intended to remind the world that we all have the power and responsibility to shape the future of our cities and towns; it's our collective responsibility for the future of the human habitat.

This year the day falls on October 6; the Global Observance of World Habitat Day is linked to urban crisis response. The theme focuses on addressing multiple crises affecting urban areas – including climate and conflicts – that are contributing to inequality, and promotes existing tools and approaches to effective crisis response.

The day highlights sustainable, scalable, and transformative solutions to urban displacement that help stabilize populations, while promoting prosperity and fostering social cohesion for all. It puts the spotlight on the importance of urban and territorial planning, inclusive urban governance, and the role of local governments in sustainable solutions for displacement.

Iran, like many countries, faces challenges such as the spread of marginalization, inadequate standard housing, pressure on natural resources, water crisis, air pollution, and land use change.

The pressure on cities is heightened by the rapid urban population growth and migration from rural areas.

The country has taken different measures to mitigate the problems, such as the establishment of UN-HABITAT’s Tehran Office in 2009 to strengthen cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and UN-Habitat, to contribute towards capacity building in the themes of sustainable urban development through policy development, institutional implementation and improvement of required skills and to promote UN-Habitat mandated activities in Iran, particularly in the field of earthquake resistance construction.

Implementing national urban regeneration plans and improving dilapidated structures, developing social and supportive housing projects for low-income households, and underscoring urban environmental protection, the need to reduce pollution, and develop green spaces are among other actions taken.

World Habitat Day is an opportunity to review the country’s urban policies. Promoting justice in access to urban services, utilizing modern technologies in crisis management, and improving urban resilience against climate change are among the main necessities.

The realization of the goal, ‘urban crisis response’, in Iran, requires cooperation between executive agencies, scientific institutions, and public participation to provide sustainable settlements and healthy human habitats for current and future generations.

MT/MG