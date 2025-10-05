BRICS welcomes Iran’s proposal for establishing joint satellite data platform

TEHRAN – Member states participating in the 4th meeting of the BRICS working group on geospatial technologies and its application have welcomed Iran’s proposal for the establishment of a joint satellite data exchange platform.

The meeting was hosted by Iran online from September 30 to October 1.

Developing a joint platform can facilitate the exchange of information and the provision of practical services. It allows all member states to upload their satellite data and benefit from a variety of services offered by each country, IRIB quoted Emran Amini, an expert with the Iranian Space Agency, as saying.

From monitoring fires and determining the area under cultivation to managing crises and facilitating exports and imports, this system can play a key role, he noted.

China, Russia, and Brazil have announced their interest in the proposal, and it is expected to be implemented as a joint strategic plan soon.

The 4th meeting of the BRICS working group brought together BRICS member states, including Brazil, China, Russia, India, Indonesia, Ethiopia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

The two-day event was organized in cooperation with scientific institutions, including Mapping Organization, Metrological Organization, Space Organization, Space Research Institute, the Geology and Mineral Exploration Organization, the University of Tehran, and Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology.

The event provided a valuable opportunity to showcase Iran’s capabilities in modern technologies, foster scientific and technological cooperation, and share expertise with BRICS member states.

The first day focused on showcasing capacities, capabilities, and opportunities for fostering cooperation among member states.

On the second day of the meeting, participants discussed and explored avenues for the expansion of collaborations in geospatial data and its applications.

The issues raised in the meeting will be summarized and approved in the form of a multilateral cooperation document. The document will lay the basis for joint practices of the states in spatial data in the coming year. A report on the actions taken based on the document will be presented in the next meeting.

Moscow hosted the third meeting of the BRICS working group on geospatial technologies and its application from September 16 and 17, 2024.

The meeting welcomed the proposal presented by the former director general of the National Cartographic Center of Iran (NCC) to establish the BRICS spatial data infrastructure (SDI).

Addressing the opening ceremony of the meeting, Ali Javidaneh said maps and spatial data are critical tools in the sustainable development of communities, which provide the information needed for informed decision-making, effective planning, and economic growth, ISNA reported.

