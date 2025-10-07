South Korean ambassador hails Markazi Province as industrial hub, eyeing deeper co-op

TEHRAN – The South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Junpyo has praised Markazi Province’s industrial capacity, saying it has become a highly attractive destination for investment with over 3,000 manufacturing units already established there.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the province’s governor, noting that the diversity of industries in Markazi (in central Iran) is greater than in many other regions of Iran.

Kim said his current visit aims in part to inspect the International Stone Exhibition and to explore new avenues of cooperation between South Korea and Markazi, particularly in areas of industrial development and reconstruction.

The ambassador, drawing attention to cultural and historical ties between Iran and South Korea, emphasized that this familiarity could help bolster cooperation in sectors like human resources, training, and technology transfer.

He acknowledged that international sanctions have posed obstacles to economic collaborations but reiterated interest in strengthening educational and industrial linkages.

Officials from the province welcomed Kim’s proposals and confirmed that future visits involving South Korean economic and trade actors are planned.

These visits will aim to map out operational, actionable partnerships particularly in urban development, manufacturing, and reconstruction.

EF/MA