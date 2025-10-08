Iranian, Iraqi universities to boost co-op in environment sector

TEHRAN – Amirkabir University of Technology and Iraq University of Technology have agreed to enhance collaborations in the field of environment, as well as mechanical and electrical engineering, energy, and biomedical sectors.

A delegation of Iraqi officials from University of Technology in Baghdad paid a visit to Amirkabir University of Technology. The two sides agreed to develop a joint working group, hold joint educational courses, and provide sabbatical leaves. Also, prominent professors from Amirkabir University will deliver lectures in scientific events that will be held at the University of Technology in Baghdad, IRNA reported.

The Iraqi delegation also visited the science and technology park at the university, as well as some knowledge-based companies.

Following these meetings, the two sides proposed fostering cooperation through organizing joint scientific and technological events such as AUT-Talk, Startup Weekend, and Idea Bazaar, with the participation of industrialists, professors, students, companies, and investors.

On the second day of their visit, the talks focused on establishing research centers in areas such as fine dust, energy, environment, and water resources, as well as the need to direct cooperation towards applied and industrial projects.

Developing joint scientific groups, initiating specific research activities with financial support from both sides, and boosting cooperation in the biomedical field, holding short-term educational programs, joint sport events, developing and equipping laboratories, as well as collaborative teaching were among other agreements reached.

The created working groups will follow up on the reached agreements online and in person and lay the basis for implementing these programs.

Iraq seeks to benefit from Iranian academic capacities

In August, Haider Abd Dahed, the Iraqi deputy minister of higher education and scientific research, travelled to Iran to foster scientific relations between the two countries.

The head of the Organization of Student Affairs, Saeed Habiba, welcomed the Iraqi official to the country, IRIB reported.

Dahed held meetings with the Iranian science minister and his deputies. He also paid visits to some universities and higher education centers. Signing a memorandum of understanding with Habiba was on the agenda.

In September, Dahed said his country is interested in sending talented students to study in Iran’s top state universities.

“We are optimistic to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to realize this goal,” IRNA quoted Dahed as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Habiba.

Referring to Iranian universities’ positions in international rankings, Dahed said the quality of education and the academic degree are really important for us. Iraqi students start majoring in medical fields, but according to the law, they have to return to Iraq after a year. We want this problem to be solved so that Iraqi students can benefit from the educational opportunity to complete their courses here in Iran.

For his part, Habiba highlighted the cultural, religious, and historical commonalities between the two nations, which can lay the ground for the enhancement of scientific and educational cooperation. Referring to the country’s five-year plan, the official said, “We look forward to attracting the best Iraqi students to study here, and we will not ignore their educational weaknesses even if it leads to their expulsion.”

Currently, 30,000 Iraqi students are majoring mainly in engineering and medical field majors, in different universities of the country; a large proportion of them are postgraduates.

The official went on to propose exchanging professors and students to further the collaborations between the two countries.

On September 1, Dahed met Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf. The official agreed to sign an MOU according to which Iran will grant scholarships to top Iraqi students to study in the best Iranian universities.

He had also paid visits to some universities and higher education centers, and signed MOUs with Shahid Beheshti University and Sharif University of Technology, saorg.ir reported.

MT/MG