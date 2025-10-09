South Korean ambassador attends 7th Asian Championships of Zurkhaneh Sports opening ceremony

URMIA- South Korean Ambassador to Iran, His Excellency Kim Junpyo, participated in the opening ceremony of the seventh Asian Championships of Zurkhaneh Sports and Pahlavani Wrestling (Koshti) on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held in the 6,000-seat Al-Ghadir Stadium in Urmia city, the center of West Azarbaijan province, northwest of Iran.

Some 180 athletes from 18 Asian countries are competing in various disciplines of Zurkhaneh sports and Pahlavani Wrestling.

According to the organizers, the goal of this event is to promote the culture of chivalry (Pahlavani) and to introduce the athletic and cultural capacities of Urmia to the continent of Asia.

According to Ambassador Kim, “Zurkhaneh and Koshti Pahlavani are far more than just sports.

I understand that they are a culture tradition that bring people together in unity, seeking harmony between body and mind.

They build strength but also discipline.

They inspire competition but also deep respect.

They unite individuals into something greater than ourselves.

When the mil and sang(shields)move in harmony with the morshed’s voice and drum, we are not only training the body.

We are shaping the soul, learning generosity and self-discipline.

Korean people, also, cherish a martial art that reflects these ideals: Taekwondo.

As many of you know, Taekwondo begins and ends with courtesy.

It values respect, perseverance, and self-discipline:

principles that closely echo those of the Zurkhaneh.

In this way, the values of Zurkhaneh and Taekwondo resonate deeply with each other.

Both sports remind us that it is not only about winning.

It is about building bridges—between individuals, between communities, and ultimately between nations.”

MA