Iran water polo advance to 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships final

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s water polo team edged past Japan 19-18 on Friday and propelled to the final match of the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships.

Team Melli had previously defeated China (14-9), Hong Kong (22-10), Uzbekistan (28-7) and Thailand (21-6) in the competition.

Iran will play winner of China and Kazakhstan in the final match on Saturday.

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11 in Ahmedabad, India.