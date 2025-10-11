Iran water polo runners-up at 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s water polo team lost to China 16-15 on Saturday in the final match of the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships.

The match went to a penalty shootout after an 11-11 draw and chine emerged victorious 5-4.

Team Melli defeated China (14-9), Hong Kong (22-10), Uzbekistan (28-7), Thailand (21-6), and Japan (19-18) in the competition.

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, India.