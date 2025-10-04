Iran water polo beat China at 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s water polo team defeated China 14-9 at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships on Saturday.

Team Melli are drawn in Group A along with China, Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong.

Iran will face Hong Kong and Uzbekistan on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Japan, Kazakhstan, India, Thailand, and Singapore are in Group B.

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 10 in Ahmedabad, India.