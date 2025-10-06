Iran water polo team earn third successive win at Asian Aquatics Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s water polo team defeated Uzbekistan 28-7 at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships on Monday.

Team Melli had defeated China 14-9 and Hong Kong 22-10 in Group A.

Japan, Kazakhstan, India, Thailand, and Singapore are in Group B.

Iran will play Group B’s fourth team in quarterfinals on Thursday.

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 10 in Ahmedabad, India.