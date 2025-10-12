Hadi Choopan comes second at 2025 Mr. Olympia

TEHRAN – Hadi Choopan of Iran became runner-up at the 2025 Mr. Olympia Men’s Open Bodybuilding.

Choopan was chosen as 2025 Mr. Olympia People's Champion Winner.

American bodybuilder Derek Lunsford became a two-time Mr. Olympia champion, besting a field of fellow past champions, including last year's winner, Samson Dauda.

2025 Mr. Olympia Results and Payout

Derek Lunsford (First Place, $600,000)

Hadi Choopan (Second Place, $200,000)

Andrew Jacked (Third Place, $100,000)

Samson Dauda (Fourth Place, $40,000)

Martin Fitzwater (Fifth Place, $30,000)

It was the 61st edition of the Mr. Olympia concluded at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, NV.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein