Hadi Choopan comes second at 2025 Mr. Olympia
October 12, 2025 - 11:23
TEHRAN – Hadi Choopan of Iran became runner-up at the 2025 Mr. Olympia Men’s Open Bodybuilding.
Choopan was chosen as 2025 Mr. Olympia People's Champion Winner.
American bodybuilder Derek Lunsford became a two-time Mr. Olympia champion, besting a field of fellow past champions, including last year's winner, Samson Dauda.
2025 Mr. Olympia Results and Payout
Derek Lunsford (First Place, $600,000)
Hadi Choopan (Second Place, $200,000)
Andrew Jacked (Third Place, $100,000)
Samson Dauda (Fourth Place, $40,000)
Martin Fitzwater (Fifth Place, $30,000)
It was the 61st edition of the Mr. Olympia concluded at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, NV.
Reporting by Masoud Hossein
Leave a Comment