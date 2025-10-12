Iran, China ink cooperation deal on wastewater projects

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Economic and Trade Exchange Center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to advance cooperation in wastewater management and technology transfer, the company’s head said.

Hashem Amini, the managing director of the company, said the agreement aligns with the long-term Iran–China economic cooperation framework and leverages the SCO’s institutional capacities. He described it as “a major step toward attracting foreign investment and introducing advanced technologies to Iran’s water and wastewater industry.”

Under the terms of the memorandum, wastewater projects will be launched in selected provinces — including Khuzestan, Golestan, Mazandaran, Gilan, and Isfahan — pending approval from the Iran-China joint credit committee.

Once ratified, design, construction, and operational stages of wastewater treatment plants will begin with the participation of Chinese companies under the technical supervision of Iranian experts.

Amini emphasized that technology transfer and human capital development are key features of the agreement. Beyond financial investment, the deal focuses on training Iranian professionals, localizing smart technologies, and enhancing the skills of managers and engineers across the sector — measures he said will strengthen efficiency and long-term sustainability in the country’s water infrastructure.

He described the signing as “a symbol of Iran’s successful economic diplomacy in the water sector,” adding that the partnership could serve as a model for broader infrastructure cooperation at national and international levels.

The agreement, he noted, reflects “mutual trust and a shared commitment between Iran and China to pursue sustainable development in vital public utilities.”

EF/MA