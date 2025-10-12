PMU chief praises Iran’s lasting solidarity with Iraqi people

TEHRAN – Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Falih al-Fayyadh, has praised Iran as a brotherly nation that has always stood in solidarity with the people of Iraq.

“The friendly and brotherly nation of Iran has always stood by the people of Iraq,” Al-Fayyadh said during a meeting with Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Law Enforcement Force.

The two sides also discussed ways of expanding security and border cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The Popular Mobilization Units have been an integral component of Iraq’s national security apparatus since their pivotal role in defeating the Daesh terrorist group and liberating northern and western Iraq between 2014 and 2017.

Commander of Iraq’s PMU further underlined the importance of deepening security and law enforcement collaboration, particularly in border regions, and highlighted the need for joint coordination and intelligence exchange between the two sides.

For his part, General Radan expressed appreciation for the PMU’s efforts in ensuring security during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, noting that Iranian and Iraqi security forces — including the PMU — achieved remarkable coordination this year in managing the event.

“Our law enforcement units and the Iraqi security forces, especially the Popular Mobilization Units, maintained excellent cooperation in organizing the Arbaeen pilgrimage,” Radan said.

This year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, drew over 21.1 million Muslim devotees to the holy city of Karbala. The General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine of Abbas ibn Ali (AS) reported an exact figure of 21,103,524 pilgrims.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), and his loyal companions. For more than 13 centuries, Karbala has served as a spiritual epicenter for millions who journey — often on foot — to honor the enduring legacy and sacrifice of third Shia Imam, Imam Hussain (AS).