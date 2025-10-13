Iran participates in Iraq Gaming Expo (IGEX)

TEHRAN – Iran participated in the Iraq Gaming Expo 2025 (IGEX), the first national exhibition dedicated to video games in Iraq.

The Iranian gaming delegation at the event, held from October 9 to 11 in Baghdad, included game developers, officials, and media activists from Iran’s gaming industry, Bazinegar reported.

Settled at their pavilion, the Iranian representatives introduced the country’s creative achievements, capabilities of Iran’s digital industry, and young talents to international and Middle Eastern audiences.

Iran’s presence at the expo shows the determination of the young and creative generation to play a significant role on the global stage. It provided a unique opportunity to introduce the rich culture, stories, and hidden talents of the country through the progressive art-industry of video games, especially within the region’s countries.

The IGEX exhibition is considered one of the major gaming events in the Middle East, and Iran’s participation marked a significant step forward toward wider recognition of this growing ecosystem.

One of the Iranian games presented at IGEX 2025 was “Enlight: Tale of Nora” developed by Mahva Studio. Another highlighted game was the online multiplayer title “Videl” from Sourena Games.

“Enlight: Tale of Nora” is an independent Iranian PC game. It combines puzzle-solving with platform gameplay. It challenges players to overcome obstacles and environmental puzzles using both intelligence and dexterity.

The story follows Nora’s adventurous journey: a great conflict between light and darkness, a war that never ceases. A pure light once gifted to the land by a wise elder now faces the shadows of greed and envy from those jealous of the sacred tree, its followers, and guardians. This time, the young Nora seeks the aid of the Roshana (Enlight) tree and the power of pure light to restore brightness, hope, and life to the forest—driving back the armies of darkness from her homeland and its oppressed people.

A playable demo of the game was available at Mahva Studio’s booth during IGEX 2025. Designed in the puzzle-platformer genre, the game blends the logical appeal of puzzles with the thrill of navigating two- and three-dimensional environments—a mix that has long had a devoted fan base.

“Videl” is the First Iranian cross-platform online game, an online arcade shooter that’s fast, colorful, and downright chaotic! Two teams of five players clash to dominate the vibrant streets of Fun Town, blasting away with guns and grenades while the rest of the city watches like a hilarious circus of mayhem. It’s loud, explosive, and full of popcorn!

In this game, players should forget about military tactics or uniforms, as there are no heroes here. This is a mafia family feud, starring a bunch of eccentric, wild characters, each with their own bizarre backstory — and two brothers ready to set the whole world on fire for control of the streets and their father’s legacy.

Photo: A view of Iran pavilion at the expo.



SS/

