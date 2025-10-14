Iran’s steel export increases 26% in H1

TEHRAN – The Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) has released export statistics for the steel chain during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 21-September 22), showing a 26-percent growth in the value of exports.

According to a report by IRNA's economic correspondent, the volume of iron and steel exports increased by 34 percent, while the total export volume of the entire steel chain saw a 45 percent rise. This is while the index had been declining in the three-month statistics.

The value of exports for the iron and steel chain in the first six months of the current year reached nearly $4 billion, reflecting a 26 percent growth.

The Iranian Steel Producers Association reported that the upward trend in exports of raw materials for the steel chain continues, with the volume of iron ore concentrate exports doubling compared to the same period last year. This has raised concerns among steel producers.

A significant and continuing decline in the export volume of long steel products is another key point in this report. Rebar exports, which accounted for over 85 percent of the tonnage of long steel product exports last year, have decreased by 22 percent.

ISPA has previously reported that Iran’s steel production reached nearly 15 million tons in the first six months of the current Iranian year, marking a 3.2 percent year-on-year increase.

The latest ISPA data show the sector has rebounded from a 4.8 percent contraction recorded in the first quarter, signaling stronger coordination among producers in securing power supplies during the summer.

Despite severe restrictions on electricity access earlier in the year, major mills managed to stabilize production through purchases of “green” and “free-market” electricity and by using captive power plants.

Industry experts say the recovery reflects improved energy management strategies following last year’s widespread power outages that disrupted heavy industries.

In May and June, some steelmakers faced up to 90 percent power cuts, prompting firms to invest in alternative energy procurement plans.

Among the steel value chain products, rebar and iron ore concentrate registered the highest production growth, driven in part by their lower energy consumption and rising export demand for concentrates.

By contrast, production of flat steel products such as sheets and plates declined due to weak domestic demand and continued imports, even though import volumes have been trending down. The association said such imports remain “unjustifiable,” given the large idle capacity of Iranian rolling mills.

Iran ranked among the world’s top ten steel producers in 2024, with output exceeding 30 million tons annually. Industry officials aim to boost capacity to 55 million tons by 2030 through new energy-efficient and low-carbon technologies.

According to a reports released by the World Steel Association (WSA) in late June, Iran has moved up to ninth place among the world’s top steel producers, surpassing Brazil.

Data from the Iranian Steel Producers Association, citing figures from the World Steel Association, shows that Iran produced 14 million tons of steel in the first five months of 2025, including 3.4 million tons in May alone.

While Iran’s steel output from January to May fell by 5.3 percent compared to the same period last year, production in May rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year.

Global steel production totaled 784 million tons during the first five months of 2025, marking a 1.3 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024. Output in May stood at 158.8 million tons, down 3.8 percent year-on-year.

Iran’s year-to-date production is now just 400,000 tons short of Germany, which currently ranks eighth among global producers.

China, the world’s largest steel producer, churned out 431.6 million tons from January to May, a 1.7 percent decline year-on-year. India, Japan, the United States, Russia, South Korea, and Turkey occupy the second through sixth positions in the global rankings.

