Iran seeks to expand engineering footprint in Africa through new cooperation forum

TEHRAN – Iranian business leaders have called for stronger engagement with Africa’s fast-developing infrastructure markets, emphasizing the continent’s vast potential for technical and engineering cooperation.

Speaking at the opening of the Iran–Africa Cooperation Forum on Technical and Engineering Services, Payam Bagheri, deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), said Iran has extensive experience in the water industry and should leverage Africa’s unique opportunities in this field.

“Despite great potential, we have so far utilized only a fraction of it,” he said.

The event, titled developing cooperation between Iranian companies and African water project stakeholders, brought together high-level delegations from Mauritania, Algeria, Nigeria, and Tanzania at the ICCIMA headquarters in Tehran.

Bagheri described the gathering as an important step toward closer ties between Iranian and African business communities.

Ali Naghavi, head of ICCIMA’s Committee on Technical and Engineering Services, said the Chamber is determined to strengthen Iran’s role in exporting engineering and construction expertise.

“After the successful OPEC Fund event, this marks the second major international initiative to promote Iranian engineering services abroad,” he noted.

Naghavi added that employer representatives from the four African nations are attending the two-day event, where Iranian engineering firms are showcasing their capabilities through B2B meetings and specialized sessions.

“Identifying local partners, introducing real projects, and building a lasting presence for Iranian contractors and consultants in Africa are among our key objectives,” he said.

He pointed to the formation of a Joint Committee for Exporting Engineering Services at ICCIMA as “a coordinated step toward elevating Iran’s position in global markets,” calling the forum “the second milestone in a long-term national strategy.”

Reza Haji-Karim, chairman of the Federation of Iran’s Water Industry, highlighted the country’s proven expertise in designing, constructing, and operating water and wastewater facilities.

“With decades of experience managing water resources in arid and semi-arid regions, Iran is a reliable partner for African countries seeking to develop their water infrastructure and recycling systems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Haj-Rasouliha, head of UNESCO’s Regional Center on Urban Water Management in Iran, discussed the forum’s broader goals and announced that the next session of the Center’s Governing Board would be held in Tehran.

The two-day event features negotiation tables with Tanzanian and Nigerian representatives, B2B sessions with Iranian companies, and field visits to major water projects in Tehran — all designed to pave the way for practical, long-term cooperation between Iran and Africa.

EF/MA