Government outlines comprehensive plan to support capital market

TEHRAN – The Iranian government has intensified efforts to stabilize and strengthen the capital market through coordinated policymaking and regular consultations between top economic officials.

Mohammadreza Dashti Ardakani, deputy for legal and parliamentary affairs at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, said on Thursday that the ministry holds weekly meetings centered on the capital market, with participation from the head of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) and senior deputies.

“The government’s economic team is fully committed to supporting small shareholders, which remains one of our top priorities,” Dashti Ardakani said on the sidelines of the ministry’s second coordination council of deputies, advisers, and parliamentary liaisons, held at the Securities and Exchange Organization headquarters.

He added that both short-term and long-term programs are being developed to ensure the market’s sustainable growth.

“The economic team continuously monitors capital market trends. Protecting the interests of investors, especially retail shareholders, is a permanent agenda item in these sessions,” he said.

Dashti Ardakani emphasized that the Economy Minister closely follows market developments and that the ministry is working intensively to steer the stock market back toward stability and growth.

He also highlighted the full coordination between key state institutions to strengthen the capital market, noting that the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange and the Ministry of Economy are jointly implementing several supportive measures.

“Fortunately, the government, parliament, and other branches share a unified view on enhancing the role of the capital market, and positive outcomes have already emerged,” he said.

The deputy minister expressed appreciation for the round-the-clock efforts of market managers, adding that the current state of the Tehran Stock Exchange is viewed as satisfactory.

“A vibrant stock market has a direct impact on public optimism and satisfaction,” he said. “All institutions must work together to boost investor confidence and reinforce the capital market as a key pillar of the national economy.”

