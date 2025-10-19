Persepolis in crisis: Darvish out, now what for Hashemian?

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team’s recent 2-1 defeat against Kheybar Khorramabad marked more than just a disappointing result on the field. It highlighted deeper cracks within the club’s management and coaching structure.

After a turbulent season marked by inconsistent performances and growing fan discontent, the club now face an uncertain future, particularly regarding the position of head coach Vahid Hashemian.

Despite Hashemian’s appointment bringing hopes of a fresh, modern approach grounded in his coaching credentials, the team’s performance has failed to meet expectations. In seven league matches, Persepolis have managed only eight points, with a solitary win, five draws, one loss and a growing chorus of criticism from frustrated supporters. Hashemian’s tactical philosophy has been questioned repeatedly, with frequent lineup changes and unclear strategies fueling doubts about his ability to lead the team forward.

Adding to the instability, the resignation of club CEO Reza Darvish after over 1,300 days at the helm marks a significant shift in the club’s executive management. Darvish’s tenure was plagued by mounting dissatisfaction over transfer policies, coaching decisions, and a lack of a coherent long-term vision. Fans, who had long called for his departure with chants of “leave now,” finally saw their demands met after the Kheybar loss, which seemed to be the breaking point.

The departure of Darvish raises serious questions about the club’s future direction. While his exit was welcomed by many, it also exposes the fragile state of Persepolis’s leadership. The responsibility now falls on the new interim management to stabilize the club, but crucially, it also puts Hashemian’s position under the microscope. Reports suggest that the coaching staff’s fate will soon be decided, with growing speculation that Hashemian’s tenure may be cut short if results do not improve swiftly.

Critics argue that the club’s problems stem not only from on-pitch shortcomings but also from ineffective leadership decisions made under Darvish’s watch. The lack of strategic planning, coupled with an unclear approach to managerial appointments, has left Persepolis vulnerable and struggling to maintain their status as a top contender in Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League.

For Persepolis to reclaim their former glory, decisive action is needed, not only in reshaping the squad but also in appointing a coach who can implement a clear, cohesive vision. Whether that will be Hashemian or a new face remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: the era of managerial and executive uncertainty must end if Persepolis hope to compete at the highest level again.