Persepolis suffer late loss against Kheybar: 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team suffered a late 2-1 loss against Kheybar in the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) Saturday night.

Erfan Masoumi gave the hosts the led in the 29th minute but Omid Alishah leveled the score with a header in the 90th minute.

Issa Moradi scored the winner in the dying moments of the match.

Elsewhere, Paykan lost to Aluminum 1-0 in Tehran, Zob Ahan and Foolad shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Isfahan, Sham Azar lost to Fajr Sepasi 1-0 in Qazvin.