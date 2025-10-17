Gol Gohar move top of 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN – Gol Gohar football team defeated Chadormalou 2-0 to move top of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) Friday night.

Arman Akvan and Reza Jafari scored two goals for the hosts in the first half in Sirjan.

Later in the day, Esteghlal and Sepahan defeated Mes and Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 and 2-0, respectively.

On Saturday, Paykan will host Aluminum, Zob Ahan face Foolad in Isfahan, Sham Azar play Fajr Sepasi in Qazvin and Kheybar host Persepolis in Khoramabad.