Hashemian out, Osmar in: Managerial chaos hits Persepolis again

TEHRAN - Persepolis, Iran’s most decorated football club, find themselves in a state of confusion and managerial chaos once again.

Barely eight weeks into the Persian Gulf Pro League season, the club’s board decided to dismiss head coach Vahid Hashemian, a former Bundesliga player and one of the most educated Iranian coaches in modern football.

What makes the decision even more bewildering is that it came immediately after a 2–0 victory over Zob Ahan, where Persepolis displayed their best performance of the season.

Hashemian’s short tenure was far from disastrous. With two wins, five draws, and one loss, Persepolis sat just two points behind the league leader, well within reach of the title race in an unusually tight season where the top 10 teams are separated by only three points.

Yet the club’s temporary management, still without an appointed CEO following Reza Darvish’s resignation, opted to part ways with a coach who was finally getting a full squad at his disposal.

In his final match, Hashemian implemented a three-man defensive system, fielding top defenders Pouraliganji, Kanaani, and Abarghueinejad, securing a clean sheet for the fourth time this season. The return of key players such as Mohammad Omri and Oston Urunov, alongside Ali Alipour’s decisive goal, showcased a tactical maturity that hinted at better days ahead. Ironically, this improvement arrived just as his dismissal was being finalized.

The decision to remove Hashemian appears to be less about results and more about pre-arranged plans. Reports suggest Persepolis had already reached an agreement with Osmar Loss Vieira, Brazilian coach, who led the team to a stunning championship in 2023–24. Vieira’s return may excite some of Persepolis fans, but the timing of this transition, mid-season, amid leadership instability, raises serious concerns about management and professionalism at the club.

Hashemian, often described as disciplined and thoughtful, brought European standards of training and behavior to Iranian football. His dismissal, therefore, reflects more on the short-sightedness of Persepolis’ management than on his competence. By dismissing a coach during a fragile phase of the league, the club send a damaging message: that emotional decision-making still outweigh logic and long-term planning in Iranian football.

For a club of Persepolis’ stature, such instability is not merely a sporting issue—it’s a cultural one. Unless Persepolis’ executives learn to value process over emotions, even the return of a beloved coach may not shield the club from the consequences of its own impatience.