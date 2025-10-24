Persepolis beat Zob Ahan in 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club registered their second win of eight matches in the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Friday.

In the match at Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium, Persepolis defeated Zob Ahan thanks to goals from Mohammad Omri and Ali Alipour, one in each half. Persepolis had previously defeated Sepahan and had not won another match until the Zob Ahan victory.

Elsewhere in the league, Malavan defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 2-1 in Bandar Anzali, Aluminum and Mes played to a goalless draw in Arak and Chadormalou beat Kheybar 2-1 in Yazd.

On Saturday, PGPL leader Gol Gohar will host Tractor, and Fajr Sepasi will face Esteghlal and Sepahan host Paykan on Sunday.