Israel’s war excuses expose the sham Gaza ceasefire

TEHRAN – Israel is making excuses to restart full war on Gaza. This shows that U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire was never a real peace plan—it was just a cover for the goals of Washington and Tel Aviv.

Since the ceasefire began on October 10, Israeli forces have killed around 100 Palestinians. Drones still fly overhead, artillery continues to fire, and explosions shake Gaza daily. In Khan Younis, an Israeli attack killed at least two people on Tuesday. For Palestinians, the war never stopped—it just changed its name.

Hamas, despite operating in a devastated landscape, has handed over 16 bodies of deceased Israeli captives. The group is working with Egyptian teams to find more. But Israel accuses Hamas of delaying and even questions the identity of the remains. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims Hamas violated the deal by returning a body that had already been recovered—two years ago.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded by calling for Hamas to be “destroyed completely.” He dismissed the idea of punishing violations and instead demanded the group’s total elimination. This kind of language shows that Israel is not interested in peace—it wants war.

The Trump ceasefire plan promised relief and stability. But it excluded key Palestinian voices, gave no role to Hamas, and lacked any way to enforce its terms. It allowed Israel to continue its campaign while pretending to honor peace. Aid trucks promised in the deal have not arrived in full, and Gaza remains under siege.

Hamas says it is struggling to locate bodies because of the destruction caused by Israeli strikes. The slow recovery of captives is now being used as a reason to escalate again.

This is not a breakdown of peace—it’s proof that the ceasefire was never real. It was a political tool used to shift blame and reset the battlefield. Gaza is still bleeding, and the world is watching a war dressed up as diplomacy.