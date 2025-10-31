Industry exhibition draws 400 companies as output shows signs of recovery

TEHRAN – The 25th Iran International Industry Exhibition (TIIE) will be held from November 2 to 5 with the participation of 400 domestic and foreign companies, according to the head of the Iran International Exhibitions Company, Sadif Beikzadeh.

He said that 107 foreign companies from countries including China, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Taiwan, and several Arab states will take part, showcasing a range of equipment, industrial machinery, components, engineering services, and new technologies.

Beikzadeh stressed the importance of developing industrial diplomacy channels and strengthening cooperation with chambers of commerce and trade counselors, noting that such efforts can help resolve production challenges, enhance innovation, and boost technology transfer.

Exhibitions, he said, play a key role in maintaining international industrial exchange, particularly under sanctions that limit physical trade but leave room for virtual negotiations and knowledge sharing.

He added that consistent participation in these exhibitions leads to long-term benefits, as studies show that firms maintaining an active presence achieve 20 to 30 percent greater export market stability. Neighboring countries and trade delegations from the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, and the Eurasian region are also attending this year’s event, helping expand regional cooperation and reduce trade tariffs.

Beikzadeh said domestic production, which had slowed due to summer energy imbalances, is now improving in the second half of the year. He emphasized that such exhibitions are essential to strengthening international relations, promoting technology transfer, and supporting Iran’s industrial growth.

Meanwhile, Mehdi Baqerpur, head of the Union of Tool Manufacturers and Importers, said that Iran’s industrial potential remains strong but requires better policymaking to unlock growth.

He noted that while foreign restrictions have eased, new domestic regulations have created obstacles, particularly in the wood industry, where imports amount to about $50 million and exports exceed $200 million.

The official urged more targeted and consultative decision-making to prevent inefficiency and protect the production sector.

EF/MA